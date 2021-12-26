Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Tragedy struck a small Pennsylvania town as a father and two of his sons died in a Christmas morning fire. The origin of the inferno was believed to have been started by lights on the family’s Christmas tree, according to reports.

Eric King, 41, along with his boys, Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, perished when the rapidly accelerating fire engulfed their house in Quakertown about 1:20 a.m. The wife and mother of the victims managed to escape death along with her oldest son. Two dogs also died in the horrific tragedy, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree said the origin of the fire on Essex Court off Broad Street was the Christmas tree.

“We will be continuing to investigate to find out why it ignited, but the evidence is very clear that it started in the Christmas tree. It was a real tree,” said McElree. ” … It was such a hot fire that most of the content where it started is burnt.”

Authorities said first responders attempted to enter the home but the fire was too intense and kept them back.

The borough fire marshal is handling the investigation along with assistance from the county and state fire marshal offices, McElree confirmed.

“A Christmas tree burns very quickly and very hot,” McElree said of the intensity of the blaze that destroyed the home and the residence next to it. The houses are twin-style and attached side-by-side. “When trees go dry, it’s a violent and robust source. There is an immense amount of heat and that probably contributed.”

Thankfully, the family next door was able to escape unharmed, according to the Courier.

The family was very active in the town’s youth baseball program, according to an online fundraiser that has already generated more than $350,000, the New York Post reported.

“Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met,” organizer Kristin Randazzo wrote.

“They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn’t help but to love them. The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields.”

According to a Saturday Facebook post by the Quakertown School District, the Kings are “the kind of people who make this a special place to live and attend school.”

“It’s horrendous,” McElree said. “This impacts us all. This impacts our community, our families in general, the kids in the schools and the people who know the King family. We’re partners in this and we and the school district will do what we can to support everyone.”