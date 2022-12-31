Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon woman was arrested after she was seen pushing a 3-year-old toddler onto train tracks while the child and mother were waiting at a Portland train station, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman. She was arraigned on Thursday and is accused of shoving the child face-first onto the tracks of the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland without “provocation.” Fortunately, a bystander pulled the child from the tracks before a train came, Fox News reported.

The 3-year-old sustained a red mark on the forehead as well as a severe headache after hitting the tracks, the release said without providing the gender of the child.

The district attorney’s office released video of the crime which shows the suspect jump up from where she was sitting on a bench on the platform and ruthlessly shove the child, who was standing in front of her, Fox reported.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Workman was slapped with several charges including attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person. She is being being held without bail.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...