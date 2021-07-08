Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect opened fire on an occupied Portland apartment building before a resident managed to get the drop on the gunman and knock him out, according to authorities.

Police said the gunman fired more than two dozen rounds at the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments, but a heroic neighbor snuck up on the suspect and knocked him out. Other witnesses then helped tie up the suspect, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Luke Stolarzyk, 32, was identified as the shooter. He reportedly fired 29 rounds “indiscriminately” at the Southwest Portland apartment building at around 1 a.m. on June 29, according to an arrest affidavit. Police confirmed the building was occupied with residents, Fox News reported.

The whole thing began with a dispute over dog noise between Stolarzyk and another neighbor, Kenneth Nelson, court documents said. Stolarzyk was initially armed with a handgun but went home and returned with the rifle before opening fire, investigators said.

Meanwhile, an apartment resident identified as John Dickson awoke to a loud argument. He saw the suspect in possession of a handgun with an attached laser, and later in possession of an AR-15, according to the affidavit.

Dickson witnessed Stolarzyk randomly open fire, so he was able to sneak up on the suspect and bashed the 140-pound shooter with a stick. During the offensive, he wrestled the gun away, narrowly avoiding getting shot, and pummeled Stolarzyk with his fists until he was unconscious, according to police, Fox reported.

The Portland Police Bureau received multiple 911 calls. Responding officers arrived outside the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments and found “several people standing around the defendant, who was hogtied and had been beaten up.”

Crime scene investigators recovered 29 shell casings and an AR-15 at the scene. They also documented bullet strikes in several automobiles and apartments. Police recovered a handgun at Stolarzyk’s apartment in an adjacent building.

According to the police affidavit, surveillance video shows Stolarzyk firing at a man fleeing through the parking lot, Fox reported.

Amazingly, no one was injured by the barrage of bullets. Stolarzyk didn’t fare so well after witnesses “disarmed and detained him.”

After his arrest, police took Stolarzyk to a hospital for treatment. The gunman was ultimately booked on multiple counts of unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm. However, the charges were amended on Monday, to include attempted murder and nine counts of reckless endangerment. In all, he faces seven felonies and 10 misdemeanors. His bond was set at $250,000.