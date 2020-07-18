A Salem (OR) Police Officer was shot in his police vehicle on Friday when a man pulled up next to him and fired several shots inside the car,

According to Fox News, detectives were in a vehicle after conducting an investigation when another vehicle pulled up alongside, a police news release said. Several shots were fired into the police vehicle and a detective was struck on the arm.

SECONDS FOR SURVIVAL SEMINAR

The vehicle with the shooting suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo, fled the scene.

Officers, along with SWAT members and negotiators, surrounded the home of the suspect, Maciel-Salcedo, where he surrendered.

WASHINGTON OFFICER KILLED BY FRIENDLY FIRE

The injured officer, identified by the department as Detective Emmons, a 21-year veteran of the force, drove himself to an emergency room and was treated for a non-life threatening wound and was later released.

“I’m relieved Det. Emmons wasn’t more seriously injured, and proud of the manner in which our officers resolved this matter,” Salem Police Chief Jerry Moore said in a statement.