A deputy from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office jumped into action to save an elderly woman and her four dogs from a burning home and subsequent explosion.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 29 to a structure fire. Deputy D. Watkins was first on scene and reported seeing an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames.

However, he knew the neighboring residence was occupied by an elderly female.

Officials said the fire jumped to the neighboring woman’s home. Moreover, she was asleep at the time and not answering the door.

Watkins entered the home through an unlocked door, and at that time, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. He rushed inside to wake up the resident, who authorities said became scared and worried about her four dogs.

“Deputy Watkins had to compel and lead the female to safety,” they said on their Facebook page.

“Once the female was outside, he ensured the dogs were out of the residence. Once the elderly female and her dogs were out of the residence, Deputy Watkins ensured they were all taken to a safe location,” police said.

Suddenly, as they were making their way to a neighboring house, there was an explosion in the garage, KOCO reported. Fortunately, Watkins had the elderly woman and her dogs at a position of safety. His rapid response “saved the homeowner and her pets from a fiery death.”

Needless to say, WCSO was proud of the heroic efforts of their deputy.

“Deputy Watkins went above and beyond his duties, by running into a burning house. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott commends Deputy Watkins for his selflessness, bravery, and courage by risking his own life, to save another,” they said.