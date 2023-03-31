Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio – A police officer in Ohio is one of two people killed in an early Friday morning crash. The officer was one of several law enforcement personnel responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when the double traffic fatality occurred, according to reports.

Officer Tim Unwin of the Springfield Township Police Department was identified as the fallen officer, according to law enforcement officials. The second driver of a passenger vehicle who also died was identified as 50-year-old William Dunson.

Unwin, 31, had been a police officer for two years, Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said during a news conference Friday morning, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reported. Prior to being with the Springfield police, Unwin served with the Hamilton Police Department.

“While Tim’s time here was brief, his impact was significant in terms of the lives he touched and the many relationships he forged,” Chief Craig Bucheit of the Hamilton Police Department said.

The massive collision occurred shortly after midnight on U.S. 127, on a stretch of roadway also called Hamilton Avenue, just south of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. It is in the North College Hill neighborhood, which borders the Springfield Township jurisdiction, according to WHIO-TV.

Unwin, along with other police officers in Hamilton County, were responding to an “officer needs assistance” call. No further details were provided regarding the call for assistance.

Shortly after the Hamilton Avenue crash, a Colerain Township police officer was involved in another crash at Pippin Road and Springdale Road in Colerain Township, WCPO-TV reported.

Jim Love, the public information officer with the Colerain Township Police Deapartment, said the Colerain officer was responding to the scene of the Hamilton Avenue collision. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Love said.

“This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died, as well as the entire Springfield Township Police Department, and our community as a whole,” Bley said.

“We have received offers of support from many Hamilton County police agencies. I want to assure the public that the Springfield Township community is in good hands.”

Bley said the double fatality is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details were not immediately available.