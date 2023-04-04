Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AKRON, Ohio – An Ohio man who is believed to be a serial rapist was arrested last week in Akron. Mohamed Reeda is accused of raping multiple women since 2022, according to a report.

Reeda, 24, lured female victims into his car under false pretenses, drove them to isolated locations before he sexually assaulted them, law enforcement authorities said, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Law enforcement authorities took Reeda into custody on March 30. He has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of abduction and one count of attempted rape. Additional charges may be forthcoming since there have been at least eight victims between November 2022 and March 2023, that could be connected to Reeda, police said.

“Removing this serial predator from our community has clearly made Akron a safer place. The victims in this case experienced trauma that most will not be able to understand, and nothing can be done to undo the harms this suspect caused; however, I hope this arrest is the first step leading to bringing the suspect to justice and assist the victims in their journey towards healing,” said Chief Steve Mylett of the Akron Police Department.

The department is asking anyone who may have had similar contact with the suspect to contact its Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Reeda’s bond is set at $1 million.