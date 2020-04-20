NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police said a man is facing DUI charges after crashing into a marked police unit over the weekend.

The collision occurred on Sunday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard and Madison Station Boulevard, reported WKRN. Officer Fred Ware was heading toward I-65 and had the green light. That’s when police said Kennedy Recinos-Sales, 24, failed to stop at the red light. As a result, he hit Ware’s vehicle. Consequently, both vehicles caromed into the shoulder wall on the bridge over the railroad tracks.

Ware was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and treated for minor, unspecified injuries. Recinos-Sales was taken to Skyline and also treated for minor injuries.

Law enforcement officers conducted a DUI investigation. They concluded that Recinos-Sales was operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Therefore, he was charged with DUI, vehicular assault, driving without a license, having no proof of insurance, and an open container violation, according to the report.

