Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ENGLAND – A recently released video shows a police officer in Gosport, England, riding a child’s bicycle to catch a burglary suspect after law enforcement personnel had been looking for the perpetrator, according to reports.

Police were searching for the man in the White Lion Walk area of town Friday night when an officer asked a boy if she could borrow his bicycle during the chase, SWNS reported.

Officer Harriett Taylor of the Hampshire Constabulary approached the boy and asked, “Please can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you.”

The young lad offered his wheels and watched as Taylor peddled away on the undersized bicylce in the direction of the suspect.

The impromptu plan apparently paid off as the thief was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting, the New York Post reported.

In the the aftermath of the capture, the boy who loaned his bike to the officer is being hailed by Hampshire Police as a “little hero” as the officer posed for a photo with him.

The boy is being praised as a “little hero.” ( Gosport Police via SWNS)

“If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child’s bike in the town center last night, we can confirm that your eyes weren’t deceiving you,” police said in a statement. “She was indeed riding a child’s bike in the town center earlier this evening!”

“Thank you so much for the generous loan of your bike, young man!” police noted. “You, and your bike, were a great help to us!”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...