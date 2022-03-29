Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An OnlyFans exhibitionist who refers to herself as “Fake Barbie” has been charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, according to reports.

Abigail White, 23, is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at their home in Kingswood, Bristol, England last week, The Sun reported.

First responders were summoned to the property last Friday about 8:20 p.m. They discovered Lewis suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive, dying six hours later.

Abigail White has been charged in the fatal stabbing of Bradley Lewis. (Facebook)

Forensics officers in sterile white suits were seen going into Bradley’s home over the weekend.

Detective Inspector Lavender said: “There continues to be a police presence at the scene of this incident and reassurance patrols are ongoing, so we’d encourage residents to please speak to officers with the local Neighborhood Policing team if they have any questions or concerns.”

It was unclear when White was actually taken into custody, but she appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday, the New York Post reported.

White has been posting thousands of racy images and videos of herself on OnlyFans using the pseudonym Mitzee Lewis. She charges $5 per month for a subscription to her semi-naked pics, according to the new outlet.

Abigail White charges $5 per month for access to her racy photos via OnlyFans. (Fac ebook)

White was remanded to custody pending a possible bail application at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday and a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 25.

There were many public tributes for Lewis. One from his family read, “Our wonderful much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early.”

