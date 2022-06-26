Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A viral video shows an intoxicated British vacationer shoving his girlfriend to the floor before smacking a security worker at an airport in England after he was banned from a flight, according to reports.

In the video, the girlfriend is initially seen lifting her arms while hollering at an airport employee. The woman’s unidentified boyfriend forges forward and slugs the worker, knocking him to the ground, as onlookers are stunned, the New York Post reported.

Somerset Police said the incident occurred June 17 at 9:30 p.m. They confirmed the 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested for assault, according to BristolLive.

The 19-second clip shows the moment the prohibited passenger tosses his girlfriend to the ground so he can get access to the airline employee after the man wasn’t allowed on a flight from Bristol Airport to Alicante, Spain, since he was intoxicated, reports said.

“All of a sudden, the passenger just threw a fist over one of the guy’s shoulders and just caught the security guard on the mouth,” said witness Steve Rich. “The two girls who were working at the [gate] were in floods of tears because it’s scary for them. Before the security arrived, you’ve got these two people saying, ‘How are you going to stop us getting through to get on this flight?’ … There were kids everywhere.”

A representative for Bristol Airport told the news outlet, “Anti-social, violent or threatening behavior will not be accepted by Bristol Airport or airlines. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and will fully support any police investigation.”

