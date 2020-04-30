ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County officer has been charged after a 12-year-old girl died last November after being hit by a police car, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Preston Marquart was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah Jackson’s death, KMOV reported.

Jackson was hit by the police unit driven by Marquart on Oct. 14. The 25-year-old officer was reportedly chasing someone reaching speeds of 59 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone with no lights or siren activated when Jackson stepped into the street.

“The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the 6th District and Traffic Divisions of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department,” the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Attorneys for Marquart released a statement, reading:

“Today is a sad day. Our client is devastated by the tragedy that took the life of Akeelah Jackson and continues to pray for her family daily. The SLMPD conducted an extensive investigation in this case and determined no criminal charges were warranted against my client.

“The Circuit Attorney, conducting her own investigation, has now charged our client. It is unfortunate that Ms. Gardner continues to make charging decisions based on scoring political points, despite the effect this decision will have not only on our client, but on the entire Jackson family.

“We are confident that when all the facts come to light of this tragedy that took place in 30 seconds, our client will be completely exonerated of all charges.”

A witness to the incident told KMOV that Jackson looked up at the squad car and had no time to react.

After hitting the girl, police said the officer stopped, reported the incident and cooperated with the St. Louis Police Department.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, St. Louis police said.