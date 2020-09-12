ST. LOUIS — Nine Black Lives Matter protesters who were confronted by an armed St. Louis couple on their lawn have been issued citations for trespassing, officials told Fox News.

The June 28 encounter between the demonstrating agitators, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey made headlines as the country was gripped by protests and riots. Viral video of the couple, who both work as personal injury attorney’s, was scene by millions as they defended their home and property from aggressive agitators moving through their neighborhood.

There were no shots were fired during the encounter.

The office of City Counselor Julian Bush told Fox News in an email that the citations were mailed to the nine people but that Bush has “not yet determined whether to file charges.”

It was unclear who initiated the citations. Calls and emails to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from Fox News were not returned.

The protesters could face up to $500 in fines and up to 90 days in jail. However, Bush told NPR it was rare for anyone to receive such penalties for a municipal ordinance violation.

Last week, Black Lives Matter activist Ohun Ashe tweeted that she received a summons.

I was just sent a summons to appear in court for “trespassing on private property” on Portland Pl aka the street Patricia and Mark McCloskey live on. I had a gun waved in my face by them but trespassing is what matters? — Ohun Ashe 🌻🌼🌞 (@Ohun_Ashe) September 4, 2020

Video footage captured the confrontation as 300 demonstrators marched in the street, claiming they were headed toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The McCloskeys aimed their weapons at the marchers and have since been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has said he will almost certainly pardon the McCloskeys if they are convicted.

The incident landed the couple an appearance during the first night of the Republican National Convention last month, where they asserted their Second Amendment right to defend themselves.

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets,” Mark McCloskey said during a virtual speech. “They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.”