ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was shot in the shoulder Sunday night and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said. The officer was following an older model red Impala because it had no license plates. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation.

However, a hail of gunfire from the passenger side of the Impala near 20th Street and Prairie Avenue struck the officer in the right shoulder through the windshield of the police SUV, reported St. Louis Today.

Police recovered the Impala at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and found no weapons inside. The suspects remain at large, police said.​