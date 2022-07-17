Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A gunman is dead after he was shot by an off-duty police officer who witnessed a domestic dispute before the suspect opened fire at a park in South Holland, Illinois, Saturday evening.

The shooting unfolded about 6:30 p.m. during a family reunion at Maicach Park in the Village of South Holland, a suburb of Chicago. A domestic dispute arose between a man and his current girlfriend and former girlfriend at the gathering. At one point, the couple left, but returned and the man opened fire, according to a live report by CBS News Chicago.

An off-duty officer from Palos Hills was at the same gathering and returned fire, striking the shooter. Fortunately, no bystanders were injured by the gunman before the off-duty officer neutralized him.

(2/3) An off-duty police officer from another community happened to be attending the gathering, and he returned fire, striking the offender.

The unnamed suspect was transported to a hospital where he later died. No further details were immediately available.

