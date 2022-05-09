Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WALLKILL, N.Y. – Two people were fatally shot outside a restaurant in the hamlet of Wallkill, New York, late Sunday night. Law enforcement sources revealed to a news outlet that an off-duty police officer was involved in a murder-suicide.

There was a heavy police presence following the deadly violence outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 around 10:30 p.m., the Hudson Valley News reported.

Local news cameras recorded officers and a police K9 investigating a Dodge Charger that appears to have crashed into another vehicle outside the restaurant.

The New York Post is reporting that an off-duty NYPD officer fatally shot another man and then himself — apparently over a love triangle involving a woman — outside the restaurant, according to law enforcement sources.

Wallkill Police and New York State Police did not immediately confirm details or provide information on the incident.

“Police not confirming anything at this time,” Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions said in an email, according to the Post. “But two people covered with body bags or tarp were seen in the parking lot with cops and detectives hovering around them.”