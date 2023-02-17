Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Security video shows the moments before and after an off-duty officer with the Chicago Police Department fatally shot an attacker during a struggle on 90th Street near Loomis Street in the Brainerd neighborhood last month, according to reports.

Officials said the shooting took place about 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The officer was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood. She reportedly interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building, CBS News Chicago reported.

The officer came upon a confrontation involving four men. After three of the four individuals walked away, the officer also began to depart when the fourth man tried to grab her gun. Prior to the shooting, she warned the suspect she’d use deadly force if necessary, officials confirmed.

“I’ll kill you,” she told the suspect — identified as 39-year-old Leevon Smith — prior to the shooting.

As the two wrestled and fell to the ground, the weapon was fired three times, striking Smith, according to Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

When the gun is fired, Smith says, “you got me, you got me,” according to audio and video of the incident released by COPA.

The off-duty officer said, “I told your dumb— I’d kill you,” during the shooting, the New York Post reported.

“Damn baby, I’m sorry,” a wounded Smith replied. Moments later he added, “I don’t want to die.”

Immediately after the violent encounter, the officer hollered for someone to call police as she continued to admonish Smith for trying to take her weapon, the footage showed.

“You thought I was playing, I told you I’d shoot you,” the officer said.

Leevon Smith and the off-duty officer fight after the would-be thief attacked her. (COPA)

“I told your dumb— I’d shoot you,” the unidentified officer said. “You tried to steal my f—ing gun.”

COPA said the footage and audio are not synced.

Smith was transported to the hospital in critical condition. However, two days later he died, CBS Chicago reported.

Per normal protocol, the officer was placed on 30-day administrative duty after the OIS in January.

A Chicago Police arrest report said the suspect tried to grab the off-duty officer’s weapon and was an imminent threat to her. During the fight for her life the officer sustained a cut above her right eye.

Several people called 911 after the shooting, including the officer. During her call to police, she said the man tried to rob her and said she shot him.

“Oh my god, he just tried to rob me,” an obviously shaken officer said during the call.

She also noted that she tried to call her bosses, but no one answered.

As responding officers arrived at the scene, she said, “He just tried to steal my off-duty gun.”

First responders work the scene following the shooting on Jan. 17, 2023. ( COPA)

The officer was not identified, but police said she joined the department last June, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

Before he died, Smith was charged by prosecutors with attempted robbery and aggravated battery, according to authorities.

Smith’s family is suing the city and officer over the deadly encounter for $10 million, the news outlet reported.

