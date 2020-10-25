NEW YORK — A New York City police officer blared “Trump 2020” over a patrol-car loudspeaker in Brooklyn on Saturday. Now there is a price to pay as the NYPD cop has been suspended without pay, the Police Department said Sunday.

“Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately,” the department tweeted.

The officer was heard on two videos repeating “Trump 2020’’ over the loudspeaker of his patrol unit in Flatbush on Saturday night, New York Post reported.

A guy who was videotaping him snapped back, “Go f*** yourself, you f***ing fascist” — prompting the patrol officer to bark back over his loudspeaker, “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020.”

It is against department rules for officers to express political views or endorse candidates while on duty. So not surprisingly, condemnation for the officer was swift from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

When the Police Benevolent Association endorsed President Trump in August, union president Patrick Lynch said, “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out there … You earned this endorsement, and I’m proud to give it.”