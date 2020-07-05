NEW YORK — New York City police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a city sidewalk last week. As a result, one man was killed and a woman was wound in the crime that occurred in broad daylight.

The shooting took place in front of 41 New Lots Ave. in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison shared surveillance video of the attack on Friday, reported Daily News.

In the video, you can see a suspect calmly walks up to another man on a sidewalk. He pulls a handgun from his waistband and appears to fire multiple times as the other man stands in close range.

Earlier this morning, police officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male and female shot in front of 41 New Lots Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with multiple gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/uXNwmhatsO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 3, 2020

The gunman struck Deondraye Moore, 20, in the head and an unnamed woman, 36, once in her arm and torso, police said.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where Moore was pronounced dead, police said. The woman is reported to be in stable condition, FOX reported.

Moore’s father, Derrick, told the New York Daily News that his son “was a good kid.”

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Moore said of his son. “I’m shocked.”

As detectives investigate, Harrison asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips.