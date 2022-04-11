Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Police Department “seeks to bring justice to victims of violent crimes.” So they’ve launched of a new Fugitive Unit and a new “Memphis Most Wanted” webpage as they seek public support and assistance in finding the vicious criminals.

The Fugitive Unit was sent into service on Feb. 22, MPD said. The “Memphis Most Wanted” webpage went public on April 7, according to Yahoo News.

“The new Fugitive Unit will augment the great job that our officers do each day to make Memphis a safe place for people to live, work and visit,” Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

The new unit has corralled 62 violent fugitives over the past 30 days, according to the chief.

The new webpage not only has the latest information about wanted suspects but allows people to submit tips to CrimeStoppers.

