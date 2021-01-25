Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A social studies teacher at an all-girls public school in Queens traveled to Florida to have sex with an underage teen girl he’d spent months grooming during online chats, authorities said Sunday.

Months of communication

After months of communication over the internet, Zeshaan Naqvi, who most recently taught at the Young Women’s Leadership School in Jamaica, hopped a flight down to Florida and allegedly carried out the criminal act, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“It never ceases to amaze us the lengths predators will go to, to get what they want,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “In this case, a middle school history teacher booked a ticket, boarded a plane, and traveled across the country to meet with a minor who he had been chatting with for about three months.”

The rendezvous

Naqvi, 31, allegedly picked the teen up at her Tampa home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and brought her to his hotel room, according to a statement released by Chronister’s office, New York Post reported.

A few hours later, Naqvi returned the girl to her home — only to allegedly again pick her up around 1 p.m., authorities said.

They returned to Naqvi’s hotel, where they allegedly engaged in sexual acts, officials said. The girl’s age was not provided.

Arrest

Naqvi was ultimately arrested at the hotel around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to authorities, he admitted to knowing the victim was underage.

Investigators became aware of the alleged attack after the victim’s mother questioned her whereabouts and alerted authorities.

“This behavior is deeply disturbing and serves as a grim warning to parents to monitor their child’s online activity,” Chronister said.

Charges

As a result of the series of crimes, Naqvi faces seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts, the Post reported.

It was not clear if Nagvi remained in custody Sunday.

Department of Education responds

A spokeswoman for the city Department of Education said that Naqvi has been reassigned at the all-girls school. He has had no prior disciplinary history since he began working at the school in 2014.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing and we have zero tolerance for this behavior,” said Danielle Filson. “The teacher has been immediately reassigned from his current position pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.