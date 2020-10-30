NEW YORK — The state trooper who struck up a relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter — much to her father’s dismay — is a former tennis pro with washboard abs; and he’s found himself in the spotlight.

Dane Pfeiffer, 35, played the sport while a student at Skidmore College and later competed in two overseas tournaments, according to online records and news reports.

State trooper Dane Pfeiffer and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo. (Photos via New York Post )

A photo posted online by his older sister in 2008 shows Pfeiffer’s glistening, chiseled physique as he walked, shirtless, off a court with a racquet in his hand, New York Post reported.

Dane Pfeiffer on the tennis court. (Facebook via New York Post)

Other photos, also posted in 2008, show him in selfies snapped during what appears to have been a mountain hiking trip in the western United States.

In several, he made goofy faces while posing amid the scenery.

A 2012 photo also shows Pfeiffer wearing a yellow sports jacket at an event with his parents, John and Marga Pfeiffer, and his sister, Aubris Pfeiffer.