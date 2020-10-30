NEW YORK — The state trooper who struck up a relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter — much to her father’s dismay — is a former tennis pro with washboard abs; and he’s found himself in the spotlight.
Dane Pfeiffer, 35, played the sport while a student at Skidmore College and later competed in two overseas tournaments, according to online records and news reports.
A photo posted online by his older sister in 2008 shows Pfeiffer’s glistening, chiseled physique as he walked, shirtless, off a court with a racquet in his hand, New York Post reported.
Other photos, also posted in 2008, show him in selfies snapped during what appears to have been a mountain hiking trip in the western United States.
In several, he made goofy faces while posing amid the scenery.
A 2012 photo also shows Pfeiffer wearing a yellow sports jacket at an event with his parents, John and Marga Pfeiffer, and his sister, Aubris Pfeiffer.
Pfeiffer, who became a trooper in 2015, was a member of Cuomo’s security detail until he began dating Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, about seven months ago, sources have said.
The governor “didn’t like whatever they were doing,” and Pfeiffer was reassigned to a state police station in Plattsburgh, about 20 miles from the Canadian border, according to the sources.
The move was the result of a May 24 request by Pfeiffer for a “voluntary transfer” to help “further his career advancement,” according to the state police.
Pfeiffer, who declined to speak to The Post when reached by phone earlier this week, didn’t immediately return a message to the news organization Friday.