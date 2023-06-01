Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – State lawmakers in New York are moving forward to approve the controversial “Clean Slate” legislation. The new law will seal criminal records for the overwhelming majority of crimes once convicted criminals serve their time, which is already being reduced in so many cases. The law will cover misdemeanors and felonies.

Critics take aim at “Clean Slate” as helping convicted criminals at the expense of their victims and public safety at large, while supporters of the proposal claim it will boost the labor pool while giving people a second chance years after they have served their time, the New York Post reported.

The bill will allow convicted criminals who have served their sentences, including parole and probation, to get records sealed three years after they are sentenced for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies provided they have not been convicted of other offenses in the meantime.

According to the legislative language, people convicted of sex crimes are ineligible. The proposal would still allow certain employers like law enforcement agencies, courts, prosecutors, schools, and even Uber to access sealed records.

Some Republicans are appalled that offenses as serious as murder would be covered by the legislation, which follows criticism of other progressive reforms amid rising crime.

“There’s no end to Democrats’ pro-criminal policymaking. Second chances are important, but people have the right to make informed decisions,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) said. “Clean Slate will be another victory for career criminals, and another loss for public safety in New York.”

State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-Smithtown) told The Post that Albany Democrats ought to consider their support for “Clean Slate” against the anguish felt by victims of crime and their families.

“You know what? Maybe they need to really look and speak to these families – and let these families tell [them] how they feel and right now what they’re still going through,” Mattera said.

Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) said, “You don’t need to have a sealed criminal conviction in order to receive an opportunity to be able to change your life around and to work. The suggestion that this is needed in order to have that second opportunity is misguided.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul is enthusiastic about the proposed legislation, and told NYC reporters on Wednesday, “We’re just down to the technical changes that we’re having conversations about. So we don’t have the final version yet but it is something conceptually I do support. And I think we’ll get this done before the end of the session.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...