SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney ripped Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s crime platform after four suspects charged with dismembering two bodies and disposing of them in public were released from custody without having to post bail due to the state’s “laughably inadequate” bail laws.

In a terse statement on Thursday, Tierney said, “Governor Hochul is either completely clueless or being deceitful about how the criminal justice system works.”

New York’s bail reform laws were initially passed in 2019 while Hochul was lieutenant governor, yet she’s affirmed the “get-out-of-jail-free” statutes during her tenure as the state’s top executive. As a result of the moronic law — which has allowed many career criminals to go unchecked — charges of merely chopping up and disposing of dead bodies aren’t eligible for bail, Tierney exclaimed.

Hence, on Wednesday, four suspects who were arrested in the grisly homicide investigation, Alexis Nieves, 33; Amanda Wallace, 40; Jeffrey Mackey, 38; and Steven Brown, 44, were set free on supervised release, Fox News Digital reported.

In response to Tierney’s criticism, Hochul said, “Maybe the DA should have done a more thorough investigation and brought murder charges, or conspiracy to commit murder, or even assault charges because all of them are bail eligible,” the governor told FOX 5 New York. “Maybe they brought it a little early. I encourage the DA’s office to go back and build your case.”

Prosecutors could only file charges based upon facts that could be proven, Tierney said. All four defendants were charged with evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and concealing human remains after the macabre discovery was made last week of two severed heads along with several other body parts in a popular Long Island Park, Law Officer reported.

Tierney, who is personally handling the prosecution of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, went to bat for the hard working investigators handling the case.

“The Suffolk County police homicide detectives are the best in the country, and they are working 24-7 on this case,” Tierney said. “For the governor to criticize the efforts of these detectives without knowing any of the facts in defense of a broken bail system is both baffling and indefensible.”

“It would have been unethical to file the charges the governor mentioned based on currently available evidence,” Tierney noted, according to Fox.

“Did the governor want the police to leave them out (of custody) despite having evidence that they cut up and disposed of two bodies?” he rhetorically queried in a manner that makes Hochul appear ignorant.

“The governor’s platform on public safety is laughably inadequate, and she should know enough not to comment on ongoing investigations,” Tierney rebuked. “It would be helpful if the governor confined her comments to subjects that she knows something about.”

