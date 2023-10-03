Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who was abducted from an upstate New York park over the weekend, was found alive inside the cupboard of a recreational vehicle belonging to the suspect. He was caught after leaving a ransom note at the child’s home.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47, was identified as the man accused of abducting the little girl. Charlotte was rescued from his home, putting an end to her frightening ordeal that began Saturday about 6:15 p.m. when she was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening.

Early Monday morning, Ross reportedly left a ransom letter in the Sena family’s mailbox. Investigators were able to obtain fingerprints from the demand note giving them a much needed break in the case, the New York Post reported.

The fingerprints were entered into a database and they matched Ross, who had a prior 1999 DWI arrest in Saratoga, according to Hochul.

“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox, assuming they were not home [at] 4:20 in the morning, opens the mailbox and inserts the ransom note leaving the critical piece of evidence behind — his own fingerprint,” Hochul said during a Monday night press conference.

Ross kept his camper trailer parked behind his mother’s home in the Village of Ballston Spa. Law enforcement officials descended upon the location and took him into custody “after some resistance” at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr. is being held without bond. (Image via New York Post)

“Immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet cupboard,” the governor said. “She was rescued and she knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

Charlotte was transported to a local hospital for a routine medical examination and then she “will be going home,” Hochul said, visibly relieved at the “overwhelming” development, reported the New York Post.

( Facebook)

Although the little girl is certain to experience emotional trauma from the nightmarish ordeal, she was “physically unharmed.”

Ross lived just two miles from the Sena family home, according to an address listed on his vehicle registration, the governor said.

“But it is not known at this time, whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for any length of time,” she added.

When David and Trisha Sena first looked for their daughter, Charlotte, they found only her bike on a trail in the park.

Police mobilized a 400-person search party comprised of state troopers, special ops, forest rangers, park police and civilian volunteers converging on the area.

Ross was booked into jail for the crime of first-degree kidnapping and is being held without bond. Formal charges are pending.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...