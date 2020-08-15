MINNEAPOLIS — New body camera video from the custodial death of George Floyd shows the perspective of Officer Tou Thao as he keeps back angry bystanders who pleaded for him to help Floyd, according to reports.

Thao is one of four officers to be fired and subjected to criminal prosecution.

The video was released Thursday as part of an attempt by Thao’s attorney to get the officer’s charges thrown out, The Star Tribune reported.

“You’re just gonna let him keep his hand on his neck like that? You call what they are doing OK? Is he breathing right?,” one angry onlooker can be heard saying, the New York Post reported. “Bro, check his pulse!”

At one point, Thao responds, “This is why you don’t do drugs, kids.”