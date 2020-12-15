After his arrest, Nelson was charged with two counts each of murder and second-degree robbery as well as one count of attempted murder.

His case also included special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle as well as allegations of using a handgun during the commission of the crimes.

NEW: Under new D.A. George Gascon’s reforms, I’ve confirmed his office is trying to dismiss all enhancements & special circumstances against the alleged double murderer/cop killer accused of shooting LASD deputy Gilbert Solano in the back of his head. His sister is irate. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/SxnPiOuRPG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 15, 2020

As a result of the special circumstance charges, Nelson faces a maximum prison sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Fox 11 reported.

Without the enhancements, Nelson faces a sentence of at least 40 years and would be eligible for parole, according to the station.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty, Fox reported.

Gascon, a former San Francisco DA, was sworn in as the top prosecutor in Los Angeles last week. Quickly after assuming office, he vowed to reform the criminal justice system by eliminating the death penalty, doing away with cash bail in many cases, and refusing to impose special circumstance allegations as sentencing enhancements.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file LAPD officers and heavily supported incumbent DA Jackie Lacey, blasted Gascón’s new policies after his swearing-in speech, Law Officer reported.

“As homicides, shooting victims and shots fired into occupied homes soar in Los Angeles, it’s disturbing that Gascon’s first act in office is to explore every avenue possible to release from jail those responsible for this bloodshed,” the union’s board of directors said in a statement last week. “These victims and law-abiding residents lost a voice today while criminals and gang members gained an ally in the prosecutor’s office.”

A representative from Gascon’s transition issued a statement to Fox 11 that said the prison sentence Nelson would face is 40 years to life.

“If convicted, there is a possibility that decades from now, the parole board could determine he’s been rehabilitated,” the statement said. “Such a determination, many years from now, would ultimately be a reflection of a system and the public alike weighing their continued interest in incarcerating a man who no longer poses a threat to society at an extraordinary taxpayer cost. Eliminating that remote possibility today may not be in the public’s interest decades from now.”