HENDERSON, Nev. — The Henderson Police Department in Nevada has arrested Daniel Kelly, 35, on charges of lewdness with a child.

On May 19 the department received information regarding possible sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to the police agency.

After the subsequent investigation, Henderson detectives arrested Kelly, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on May 20 for five counts of Lewdness by Person over 18 with Child Less than 14, KLAS reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson Police Department said this is an active and open investigation, so no other details can be released at this time.