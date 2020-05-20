LAS VEGAS — Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers face legal trouble as they were arrested in connection with a child abuse incident, which occurred earlier this month.

Destini Woodruff, 26, and John Woodruff, 29, were investigated in a May 9 incident where they allegedly hit the child “multiple times to inflict pain,” police said. Destini is the child’s mother and John is the child’s step-father, KVVU-TV reported.

According to police, the child sustained physical evidence of the abuse. Consequently, the couple was arrested May 19 and were taken to Clark County Detention Center where they face charges, which include:

Conspiracy to commit child abuse

Child abuse (three counts)

Domestic battery by strangulation

Both officers had been with Metro since 2016 in the Southeast Area Command. Destini has been placed on administrative leave without pay, while police said John’s employment was terminated Tuesday “as a result of a separate internal investigation,” reported KVVU. The additional offense was not specified.