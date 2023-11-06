Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The transgender-identifying mass-murderer who slaughtered six people — including three children — at a Christian school in Nashville in March 2023 was consumed by leftist racial hatred targeting whites as “privileged,” according to three pages of the shooter’s diary released by podcaster Steven Crowder on Monday, the Daily Wire reported.

“Kill those kids!!! Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertables [sic],” the biological female shooter identified Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, wrote in a diary entry dated February 3.

“I wish to shoot you weakass d—ks w/ your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers! Bunch of little f—gots w/ your white privileges,” she wrote.

Multiple pages of the shooter’s diary were obtained by Crowder, who reported that his investigative team independently confirmed the authenticity of the images.

Sources for the Daily Wire also confirmed authenticity for the three pages being exposed for the first time.

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” "I'm ready…I hope my victims aren't." "Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The diary entries callously revealed the killer’s schedule for “death day,” beginning at 7 a.m. (“get dressed”) and ending after 12:37 with “time 2 die.”

“I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die haha,” she wrote in a diary entry dated March 27, the day of the massacre at Covenant School.

The general public has been shielded from the writings despite FOIA requests and lawsuits — including one by the National Police Association — to publicize the final words written by the mass murderer.

The written notes reflect an envy for stable, productive society that is targeted as “dominant” and “privileged” by the Critical Race Theory espoused in many public schools, the Daily Wire reported.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake identified two police heroes who fatally shot the mass murderer at the school as Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo.

They neutralized the killer, bringing an end to a shooting that left six victims, including three children, dead.

Hale fired at officers who were arriving on scene from windows on the second floor before they swept the building and found her in a common room, according to Chief Drake, Law Officer previously reported.

“The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry, and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale and fatally wounded her,” Chief Drake said.

Responding units were quickly at the scene and managed to deploy and take out the homicidal suspect within 15 minutes of the initial shots being fired by Hale.

Following the March shooting, Chief Drake identified Hale as a biological female who lived as a transgender, using male pronouns on a LinkedIn profile.

Naturally, now that the truth has gotten out, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said the city has launched an investigation into how the images of the writings were released, according to the Post Millennial.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said in a statement, WSMV reported.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...