Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. A Hilton Hotel manager in Nashville was arrested and charged Friday after police learned that he entered a guest’s room and sucked on the person’s toes.

David Neal, 52, was identified as the toe-sucking perpetrator by police. He is charged with aggravated burglary as well as assault for entering a male guest’s room and awakening the victim to the unwanted intrusion on Thursday, March 30, reported WHIO.

Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to the Hilton Hotel at 121 4th Avenue South shortly after 5 a.m., officials said.

On May 5, Nashville Police provided the following investigative overview:

David Neal made a key card that he used to enter the guest’s room around 5 a.m. The man reported that he woke up to find Neal sucking on his toes. He immediately confronted Neal who he recognized as the person who had, the day before, come into his room with a second employee to address an issue that he was having with his TV. Responding officers spoke with Neal who admitted that he entered the room but claimed he did so due to the smell of smoke and that he was checking on the victim. He did not report this issue to security nor were there any other reports about a smell of smoke in the hotel. When asked where (the) room key was, Neal said he threw it away. The room key was not recovered. Investigation by Central Precinct detectives resulted in warrants being issued against Neal. He was arrested today at his Lebanon, Tennessee, residence.

According to police, Neal was booked into jail with his bond set at $27,000.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...