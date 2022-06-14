Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — A naked woman lying in the street in Chicago stole a police unit and ran over the officer with it before crashing Monday morning, Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

The Chicago Police Department received a call regarding an unclothed woman in the street, Brown said. When the officer tried to offer assistance, she charged and assaulted him, got in the police SUV and drove off, Tribune Live reported.

Brown said the officer was hospitalized due to leg and head injuries, while the nude suspect crashed and was then corralled by other officers and taken into custody.

According to surveillance video of the incident viewed by the Tribune, the officer appeared to calmly exit the patrol unit and walk toward the woman, who then got up from the ground.

The suspect stepped toward the officer and then walked past him with almost no resistance. She got into the driver’s seat of the CPD SUV, at which time the officer grabbed the woman’s arm as the driver’s side door remained open for a brief moment, the video shows.

The woman places the vehicle in reverse, which knocked the officer to the ground.

According to the Tribune, “The officer appeared to either get run over by the car or pushed by the car behind another vehicle that was in traffic, the video shows. The police SUV’s driver’s side door was damaged when it struck the back of that other vehicle, and the woman sped away from the scene.”

As the woman fled in the police SUV, she struck multiple vehicles in the area, according to a local media alert. She was eventually arrested and taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.

The media alert also said shots were fired during the incident about 9:50 a.m. It was unclear if the injured officer was the person who discharged his weapon.

According to the Tribune, the officer was subsequently released from the hospital and charges against the unnamed woman are pending.