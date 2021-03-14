Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Tiffany Cross, the host of Cross Connection on MSNBC, went after the FBI this week when she argued that the FBI Building was named after a racist.

Cross said: “Changing the name of our premier law enforcement agency so that it doesn’t honor a racist tyrant who trampled civil liberties, I don’t know, seems like a pretty logical step to me.”

MSNBC’s @TiffanyDCross proposes renaming the FBI’s headquarters “The Stacey Abrams Building.”: "If one woman could swear off against a whole system who tried to suppress, oppress, and depress the descendants of the people who built this country, for free." pic.twitter.com/2YVh6k3D83 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2021

Cross suggested renaming the building the Stacey Abrams Building.

Abrams, who lost a 2018 bid to be the Georgia Governor has been a vocal proponent for voter rights.

Photo Source: @Twitter/CrossConnection