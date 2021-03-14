Tiffany Cross, the host of Cross Connection on MSNBC, went after the FBI this week when she argued that the FBI Building was named after a racist.
Cross said: “Changing the name of our premier law enforcement agency so that it doesn’t honor a racist tyrant who trampled civil liberties, I don’t know, seems like a pretty logical step to me.”
MSNBC's @TiffanyDCross proposes renaming the FBI's headquarters "The Stacey Abrams Building.":
"If one woman could swear off against a whole system who tried to suppress, oppress, and depress the descendants of the people who built this country, for free."
Cross suggested renaming the building the Stacey Abrams Building.
Abrams, who lost a 2018 bid to be the Georgia Governor has been a vocal proponent for voter rights.
