VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist in Florida with a fake personal license plate reading, “WILL RUN,” fled from police at speeds reaching 145 mph before he was safely tracked down and arrested, according to law enforcement authorities.

The biker “taunted and fled” from six different law enforcement agencies prior to being captured. He was trailed by air support and finally taken into custody in Sanford.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office provided the following details and video (below) in a news release on Thursday:

A motorcyclist with an invalid “WILL RUN” license plate who fled from deputies last night and hit an estimated 145 mph on I-4 was arrested in Sanford after Air One and Alert One tracked him from the sky. Ashtin Jarvis, 19, New Smyrna Beach, was arrested on several charges including fleeing at high speed, reckless driving, and possession of a counterfeit license plate, in addition to traffic violations. Thank you Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department for the assist! Jarvis taunted and fled from Port Orange PD, New Smyrna PD, Ormond Beach PD, Edgewater PD, South Daytona PD, and VSO deputies. Participating law enforcement agencies did not engage in any pursuits, instead calling in Air One to respond, follow and help protect the public from the reckless behavior on our roads.

“Oh man, was that fun?” a deputy asked Jarvis as he approached him during the arrest.

“No, not really,” the rider replied.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, a deputy was patrolling the area of Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange when he saw a group of motorcycle riders popping wheelies. He saw one of the riders had the license plate “WILL RUN” on his bike, which the deputy recognized as a motorcycle that fled the week prior during “Bike Week.”

The deputy noticed the license plate was invalid and started following the crew. He pulled up to them at a stop light, got out of his patrol unit, and walked up to them. That’s when the motorcyclist took off.

Once he was arrested, deputies asked Jarvis about the fake plate. He reportedly said he saw it in a video and thought it was funny, so he decided to buy it, while saying his actual license plate was at home.