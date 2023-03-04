Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas – A Texas mother stabbed five of her children, killing three while the other two were rushed to the hospital after a child services worker checked on the family Friday, apparently triggering a homicidal outburst, according to reports.

The mother attacked her young children when a Child Protective Services worker arrived at the home in Italy, Texas for an unannounced visit due to the woman having an unsupervised visit, according to sources, WFAA reported.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office provided very little information Friday, but confirmed three children were found dead in their home near Stafford Elementary School at 4 p.m. and two others were rushed to the hospital, though their condition is unclear.

“All victims were children,” Deputy Jerry Cozby said. “Suspect has been detained in the case.”

BREAKING: police in Italy are at a home in front of Stafford Elementary where there is an active death investigation. No further details—but ECSO says CPS was at a home on this street and then quickly called for assistance. Italy is about 45 mins south of Dallas along I-35E. pic.twitter.com/oh95FaSCrw — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 4, 2023

CPS had previously placed the children — all of whom were siblings and elementary school age or younger — under the guardianship of another relative, the agency’s sources said.

The worker visited the home Friday because she suspected the mother was having an unsupervised visit with the children, the New York Post reported.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” CPS told WFAA.

During a later televised broadcast, WFAA reported that Shamaiya Deyonshanaye Hall, 25, was in custody and facing capital murder charges. She was booked in jail at 11:02 p.m. on Friday, according to jail booking records.

Sources told the news outlet that Hall stabbed the children after the CPS worker arrived at the home unannounced due to the mother having unsupervised visits. The children were living at the residence under the guidance of another relative.

The CPS worker is the individual who called 911 during the homicidal attack.

CPS did not immediately respond to the Post’s requests for additional comment and no further details were immediately available.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...