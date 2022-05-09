Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A mother in Los Angeles has been taken into custody after her three children ages 8- to 12-years-old were found dead at their home on Mother’s Day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, KTLA reported.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three children — two boys and a girl — unresponsive at the residence, according to LAPD Officer Orris.

Authorities removed the children’s mother — described by neighbors as being hysterical — on a stretcher and carried her out of the residence, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

Neighbors say the mother was hysterical and screaming “where’s my bible” when she was detained and led out in a stretcher from the house where 3 children’s bodies were found @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/heW2hVeFiu — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) May 9, 2022

The news outlet said a fourth child — described as a teenage son — discovered the horrible crime scene and ran to ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

According to LAPD, the unidentified mother was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation prior to being arrested Sunday night.

“I couldn’t see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” neighbor Priscilla Canales told the outlet.

According to paramedics, the children had been dead for several hours before they arrived, Fox 11 reported.

A neighbor, Steven Hayes, spoke with both Fox 11 and KTLA. He said, “They were nice people. … There was no reason to suspect anything. … You would never think anything of it.”

“The lady was out walking around, talking incoherently,” Hayes continued.

When asked by a reporter if it was pretty shocking, Hayes replied, “Hell yes.”

LAPD said the investigation is ongoing and additional details were not immediately available.

