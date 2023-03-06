Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ITALY, Texas – A woman in Texas is charged with capital murder in the deaths of three of her children nearly two years after her twin sister was accused of committing the same crime against a 7-year-old girl, Law&Crime reported.

Shamaiya Deyonshanaye Hall, 25, is accused of murdering a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, in the Italy, Texas residence on Friday afternoon. A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were also stabbed and wounded, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother attacked her young children with a knife when a Child Protective Services worker arrived at the home for an unannounced visit due to the woman having unsupervised visitation with the kids, who were under the guardianship of another relative, Law Officer reported Saturday.

The event escalated as the case worker tried to remove the children from the Harris Street home.

“The caseworker then called the Ellis County Sheriff 911 dispatch at approximately 4:00 PM. The Italy Police Department was dispatched to the residence and arrived on scene at approximately 4:05 PM. The Officer discovered 5 critically injured children inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, was booked into the Ellis County Jail late Friday evening, Law Officer reported. She faces three counts of capital murder. Her bond was set at $2,000,000 for each count.

As the investigation into the disturbing case continued to unfold, WFAA reported that the defendant’s twin sister was accused of stabbing and murdering a child nearly two years ago.

In June 2021, Troyshaye Hall reportedly stabbed a teen boy and murdered her 7-year-old daughter Madison Petry by stabbing the girl more than 30 times, Fox 4 reported.

Troyshaye Hall was found incompetent to face capital murder charges on Oct. 12, 2021, according to Dallas County court records, Law&Crime reported.

The twin sisters were born July 11, 1997, according to Dallas County Jail records. Troyshaye Hall is in the custody at North Texas State Hospital, WFAA reported. The facility provides “inpatient psychiatric services to adults, children and adolescents.”