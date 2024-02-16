Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – The City Council in Moose Lake, Minnesota plans to shutter its police department and contract with the county sheriff for law enforcement services, according to reports. The small town is at least the fifth such governing body in The North Star State to recently dissolve its police department.

The vote in Moose Lake was partially motivated by budget concerns. Last fall, the City Council reduced the size of a “5-person police force in order to fund the entire department,” the Star Tribune reported. Then, in January, two officers resigned, which left only one officer in service.

“Public safety would have made up a major portion of Moose Lake’s $2.8 million 2024 budget — about $900,000 for a five-person force and part-time administrative support,” said city administrator, Ellissa Owens.

Mayor Ted Shaw told the news outlet that he was “disappointed” by the council’s decision.

Moose Lake will contract with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, Fox News reported.

Moose Lake houses “prisoners of the Minnesota Correctional Facility and residents of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program,” according to the Star Tribune’s Thursday report. “Together, they make up about half of the city’s population.”

Other Minnesota towns that have recently dissolved police departments include Goodhue, Motley, Morris, and Clara City, among others.

“That tells you there is a real problem with inflation and budget and state supports,” Shaw said in response to the number of closed agencies in the state. “Something isn’t right.”

According to the 2020 census, Moose Lake has a population of just under 2,800 people residing in approximately 3.66 square miles.

