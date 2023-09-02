Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Motley, Minnesota – Another Minnesota police department may have to disband after the entire force recently resigned. Police Chief Jason Borash was the last officer remaining in the agency and he announced that he will be leaving in three weeks.

Motley Mayor Mike Schmidt says the city with a population of about 700 has just a few weeks to find an interim chief.

Police Chief Jason Borash released the following statement:

“Unfortunately many law enforcement agencies across the country are suffering from shortages in the number of officers available to fill openings. The Motley Police Department is not immune to this shortage of qualified officers available, and without the support of the city council to determine that the safety of their residents needs to be a priority, and to provide reasonable wages and benefits in order to be competitive with other agencies around the state, our small police department, like many more to come, will vanish. I am proud to have served the residents and community of Motley over the last 8 years, and how well my past officers of this department have served this community. It was a very difficult decision for me to leave the department, and I have been deeply touched and humbled by the outcrying support of the community and its residents.”

Motley joins other Minnesota cities that have had entire police agencies quit including Goodhue, Morris, Clara City, and others.