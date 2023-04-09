Mississippi woman arrested after posting videos of her having sex with dogs

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JONES COUNTY, Miss. – A Mississippi woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with committing a sexual act with an animal after reportedly having sex with a dog and posting videos of the act on social media.

Denise Frazier, 19, was identified as the alleged offender. She was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Norton Road in the Myrick community on a charge of unnatural intercourse and a charge of aggravated cruelty/animal, WDAM reported.

The sheriff’s department said they received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic bestiality video posted to social media. According to authorities, the disturbing footage depicted a sex act that occurred between a human female and a male dog in a local church parking lot.

Detectives with JCSD conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant for Frazier based upon the allegations, the New York Post reported.

The investigation further revealed disturbing details about Frazier’s dalliances with dogs, which she initially claimed was forced upon her. She allegedly told investigators she was “threatened to do it” and also that “people pay [her]” for the videos, the Laurel Leader-Call reported.

However, authorities said there is no evidence of that being the case, according to the Daily Mail.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is leading the investigation. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content. The investigation into this case is far from over.”

Denise Frazier reportedly filmed the bestiality video outside of a church. ( Facebook/Denise Frazier)

Screenshots of iCloud-shared shots from the videos showed explicit videos being filmed from February 23 through 28. The investigation led officials to believe Frazier was engaged in bestiality with three separate dogs, the Daily Mail reported.

All three canines are currently being treated at a local animal hospital, according to WDAM.

Denise Frazier was arrested after police were informed of a video of Frazier having sex with a dog. ( Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Frazier was arrested and booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. She was scheduled to appear in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday. The woman could face up to 10 years if convicted on the charges, officials said.

