Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BRUCE, Miss. — On his first day in retirement a Mississippi police chief was involved in a crash on a highway that claimed his life, authorities said.

The collision occurred on a Calhoun County highway Monday morning, killing newly-retired Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell, WTVA-TV reported.

Sockwell, 59, was heading north when his personal truck crossed the center line, ran off the highway and smashed into a tree, The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. He died at the scene, according to Clarion Ledger.

Mayor Rudy Pope of the City of Bruce said Sockwell had retired from the Police Department the day before the crash.