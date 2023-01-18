Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A young Illinois woman, Cheyann Klus, went missing more than five years ago. Now authorities say they’ve positively identified remains this month that belong to the woman, according to reports.

Investigators identified Klus by using dental records. The 22-year-old woman was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017, at her home in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. She traveled to Chicago, yet was never heard from again, CBS News reported. Downers Grove is a suburb of Chicago located approximately 22 miles west of the Windy City.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office told the news outlet they worked with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office as well as the FBI to confirm Klus’ identity last week.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family,” CCSO said.

Law enforcement authorities have not released details surrounding the discovery of Klus’ remains or the cause of death.

Klus’ sister, Mariah, confirmed the news of her sister’s identification on Facebook Sunday evening, according to the New York Post.

“As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being,” she wrote.

“We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest.”

