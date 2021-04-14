Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MINNEAPOLIS — Police officers in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin erected barriers around the home of the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, 20, during an attempt to arrest the man last weekend.

The New York Times reported that concrete barriers and fencing were wrapped around former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s home. A neighbor told the Wall Street Journal that the community is on edge.

“We’re stressed, we’re nervous,” the woman said. “I’ve been told some of the neighbors have left.”

The Journal reported Tuesday that an officer at the home said Potter was not there.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the shooting of Wright and expects to have a charging decision Wednesday, FOX9 reported.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran and head of the officers’ union, had been on administrative leave when she submitted her resignation along with police Chief Tim Gannon on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said at a news conference that the city had been moving toward firing Potter when she resigned, Fox reported.

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser in an effort to subdue the combative suspect. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!”

Wright had an open warrant related to an attempted armed robbery case against him when he tried to flee from police on Sunday and subsequently died in what appears to be a negligent discharge.