Eight Minneapolis Residents have sued the city for the lack of police protection.

CBS4 interviewed one of the residents, Cathy Spann.

175 MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS FILE FOR DISABILITY

“Every single night on any block in this neighborhood you can hear gunshots!” Spann said. “Every single freaking night!”

“We didn’t get anything we think from the city, and their affidavits they provided or today in court that would actually indicate that they have enough police on the force to keep Minneapolis safe, according to the city charter,” Attorney James Dickey said.

MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL ALARMED OVER RISE IN CRIME

According to Dickey, the city charter says a minimum of 753 officers is needed to protect residents. He says the city would not say how many officers are actually on the street.

Former city council member Don Samuels and his wife Sondra are among the residents being represented by Dickey.

“There’s some obfuscation and some disagreement as to what that number is, and we believe that part of the apathy of the city is an unwillingness to look itself … in the mirror and say, ‘What do we look like? What do we have and what do we need?’” Don Samuels said.

The Samuels say they were offended when the city attorneys told the judge the lawsuit has no standing because none of the plaintiffs have been hit by gunfire.

The blame, according to the residents is the city council and their talk of defunding the police.

Residents say they support police reform, but they also need protection from the criminal element invading the city.

“It is about all of us coming together to make a difference to stop the gun violence that is in our city,” Spann said.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s office says it’s vigorously defending the city in this lawsuit, and is confident city leaders have met their obligations as required by the city charter.