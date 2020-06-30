Several Minneapolis City Council members who have advocated for the defunding of the Minneapolis Police Department have been assigned private security, costing the city $4,500 per day.

According to Fox News, the security detail comes after death threats to the council members, an allegation that the Minneapolis Police Department said that they were not aware of.

MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES DISBANDING OF POLICE DEPARTMENT

The department would typically be responsible for providing the security.

The city has reportedly spent $63,000 on private security over the last three weeks.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department Friday, initiating steps toward establishing a new “holistic” approach to public safety.

SEATTLE WEST PRECINCT ATTACKED

The new proposal eliminates the existing police department and creates “a department of community safety and violence prevention, which will have responsibility for public safety services prioritizing a holistic, public health-oriented approach.”

Private security has been provided by two firms, Aegis and BelCom, as an interim fix until other security solutions can be established.