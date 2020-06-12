SEATTLE — Members of the Minneapolis Police Department spoke out on Friday against former police officer Derek Chauvin in an open letter addressed to “everyone — but especially Minneapolis citizens.”

“Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are,” said the letter, signed by fourteen MPD officers. “We’re not the union or the administration,” the letter says, CNN reported.

“We stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding,” says the letter.

“There were many more willing to sign, but the group opted to showcase people from across the PD as well as male/female, black/white, straight/gay, leader/frontline, etc. Internally, this is sending a message” said Paul Omodt, a spokesperson for the officers who penned the open letter, reported CNN.

According to Omodt, most of the signees are lieutenants and sergeants.