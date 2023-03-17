Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEARBORN, Mich. – On Dec. 18, 2022, a suspect identified as Ali Naji, 33, entered the Dearborn Police Department brandishing a handgun and attempted to shoot at an officer in the lobby. His firearm malfunctioned once he pulled the trigger. As he tried to clear the weapon to make it operational, the officer behind the front desk fatally shot the gunman.

Now, nearly three months after the shooting, authorities have released video footage that shows the moment when Naji was fatally shot. The officer-involved shooting was investigated by Dearborn Police, in addition to a separate investigation conducted by Michigan State Police, Click on Detroit reported.

According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, the suspect used a stolen 9mm handgun in his attempt to fire at police during the mid-afternoon encounter.

The officer who discharged his weapon to neutralize the suspect has been cleared in the shooting.

“… the officer has a duty to protect the public, and his fellow officers, when faced with an active gunman,” Shahin said.

The family of the armed suspect filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Dearborn Police Department.

