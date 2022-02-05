Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FLINT, Mich. – Capt. Collin Birnie of the Flint Police Department died Friday in a traffic crash while on duty, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Birnie was leaving work when his Chevy Tahoe was hit head-on by a Chevy Traverse on Elms Road, between Mt. Morris and Frances roads, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach said, according to mlive.com.

Detroit Police Chief James White wrote on Twitter: “On behalf of the Detroit Police Department, I send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families and friends of Flint Police Captain, Collin Birnie, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. We grieve with you.”

Birnie was a 26-year veteran of the Flint Police Department, The Detroit Post reported.

Michigan State Police also tweeted: “The MSP sends our thoughts and prayers to the @FlintPoliceDept, family and friends of Capt. Collin Birnie.”

