DEARBORN, Mich. – A Michigan officer conducting surveillance escaped catastrophic harm on Monday after a suspect armed with a rifle opened fire into an unmarked police vehicle, according to law enforcement authorities.

The shooting transpired about 7:35 a.m. when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by the rifle-toting gunman. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and detectives from Dearborn’s Special Investigation Section are investigating the attempted murder, WFVX reported.

“The suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran,” a Michigan State Police public information officer revealed on Twitter.

“The officer was able to leave the scene and was not hurt. Currently, detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them,” MSP said, according to Fox News.

No further details were immediately available.

