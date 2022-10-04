Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers with the Memphis Police Department were injured in a crash and a man faces assault charges as a result, officials said.

The crash took place Monday at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Summer and Graham. In the aftermath, an SUV could be seen crashed into the side of a Memphis patrol unit in the alley next to Grahamwood Cleaners, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

The injuries sustained by both officers were said to be non-critical, according to the news outlet.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a suspect has been arrested. He was identified as Jesus Aguirre.

Aguirre is facing several charges, which include Assault on a First Responder, Driving on a Suspended License, Evading Arrest, Violation of Financial Law, Reckless Driving, Resisting Official Detention, and Violation of Vehicle Registration Law, police said.

No further details were immediately available.